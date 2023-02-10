Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 24,373 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

