Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 55,089 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,089 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

