Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $43.37. 77,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,947. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

