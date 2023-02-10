Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

