Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.50.
Electromed Company Profile
