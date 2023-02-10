Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $147,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $810.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.