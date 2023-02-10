Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,937,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.58. 647,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,477. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $182.23.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.