Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798,641. The stock has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

