Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 602,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,050. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

