Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.32 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 294,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,784. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

