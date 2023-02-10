Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,833,828. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

