Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $64.69. 380,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,372. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.