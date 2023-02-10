Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,808 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.55. The stock had a trading volume of 147,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Get Rating

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

