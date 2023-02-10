Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $357.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

