Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 660,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,117. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.