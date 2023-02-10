Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 84,205 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

