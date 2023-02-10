Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $31.72 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.