Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87 to $3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.680 billion to $4.760 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.87-$3.16 EPS.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

EHC stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.