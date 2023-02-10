Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 81,914 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,785,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,742,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

VIR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,523. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

