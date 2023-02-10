Enegra (EGX) One Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.17 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $166.70 or 0.00759747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 171.79815974 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,877,224.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

