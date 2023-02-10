Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

EQUEY stock remained flat at $5.10 on Friday. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

