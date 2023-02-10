Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

