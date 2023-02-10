Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

EQR traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,578. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

