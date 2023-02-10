Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 1,594,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 30.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after buying an additional 281,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

