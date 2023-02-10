Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

