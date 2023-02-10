Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 1,523.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $61.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SA operates as a global investment company. The firm has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

