Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 1,523.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $61.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $87.53.
About Eurazeo
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurazeo (EUZOF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.