Euro Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004971 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and $1.20 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,248,856 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

