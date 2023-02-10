Evercore ISI Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $44.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 404,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,826. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 246,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

