F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 414,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.