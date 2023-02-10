FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.78

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.78 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 834.31 ($10.03). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 807 ($9.70), with a volume of 138,604 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.02) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £858.25 million and a PE ratio of 2,693.33.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.18) per share, with a total value of £496.60 ($596.95).

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.