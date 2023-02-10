Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 71,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

