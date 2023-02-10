Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $335.90 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $335.90 million and $308.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00081891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

