FidoMeta Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

