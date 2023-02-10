Financial Contrast: BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (HYDI) vs. Its Competitors

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A -4.80 BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,091.18

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution. BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors 738 3835 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution

Hydromer, Inc. is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets. It operates through two business segments: Polymer Research and Medical Products. The Polymer Research segment products include Aquamere, Aquatrix, Dermaseal, Dragonhyde, Hydromer Anti-Fog/Condensation Control Coatings, Hydromer Lubricious Coatings, Sea-Slide and T-HEXX Barrier Dips and Sprays. The Medical Products segment provides biofeedback medical devices, contract coating services and engineering equipment sales and services. The company was founded by Manfred F. Dyck in 1980 and is headquartered in Concord, NC.

