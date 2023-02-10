Finning International (TSE:FTT) Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 1.7 %

FTT stock opened at C$35.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.56. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.0999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at C$93,621.84.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.