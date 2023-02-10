FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
