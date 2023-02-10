FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FinWise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

