First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FDT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. 85,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
