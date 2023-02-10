First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. 85,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.