First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 1,197.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 152.7% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 92,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,184. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

