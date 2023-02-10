First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

FTGC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 522,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,945. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,758,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,785 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,159,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $16,165,000.

