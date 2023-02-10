First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
FTGC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 522,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,945. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
