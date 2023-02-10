First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 2,203.3% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $46.47.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.