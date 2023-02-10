First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 500.4% from the January 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,583. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $5.61. On average, research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

