FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.75-$17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.75-17.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,240. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.