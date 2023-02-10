Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

