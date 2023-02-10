FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

FMC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.10. 1,039,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,444. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in FMC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

