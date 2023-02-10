FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $129.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,312,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

