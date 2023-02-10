FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.96. 74,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,706. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.
In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.
