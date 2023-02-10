FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

FMC traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 156,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at FMC

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

