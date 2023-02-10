Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

