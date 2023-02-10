Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37-5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,473. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

