Frax Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $44.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00434977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.93 or 0.28813638 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00443029 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,024,353,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.