Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 156 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

